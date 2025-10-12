CS Reviews Implementation and Enforcement of GST 2.0 Reforms

Srinagar- Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review the implementation and enforcement of GST 2.0 reforms across J&K.

The reforms are aimed at ensuring that the benefits of tax rate reductions, especially on lifesaving medicines and essential commoditiesare passed on directly to consumers, thereby enhancing affordability and public savings.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA); Secretary, Health; Commissioner, State Taxes; Secretary in Industries & Commerce Department; Director, I&C, Kashmir/Jammuand other senior officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary reviewed the enforcement and compliance measures being undertaken by the State Taxes Department, Legal Metrology, Industries & Commerce, and the Drug & Food Control Organisation (DFCO). He emphasized the need for rigorous market inspections and mass awareness campaigns to ensure that the benefits of tax reductions reach the end consumers and are not lost to profiteering by traders.

He maintained that the core objective of GST 2.0 reforms is to strengthen the anti-profiteering framework, increase household savings, and make healthcare and other daily essentials more affordable. He reiterated that it is our foremost responsibility to ensures these objectives are met under every circumstances.

Giving details about the implementation, Principal Secretary, Finance, Santosh D. Vaidya, informed that following the recommendations of the 56th GST Council Meeting held on September 3, 2025, the new GST rates came into effect from September 22, 2025.

He added that J&K promptly issued nine corresponding notifications under the J&K GST Act to operationalize the revised tax rates. These measures were introduced with a clear mandate to ensure that manufacturers revise their Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) accordingly, in keeping with the spirit of the anti-profiteering provisions.

The meeting was further apprised that a comprehensive enforcement and sensitization campaign has been launched, involving coordinated efforts by the State Taxes Department, Legal Metrology Department, and Industries & Commerce Department.

The Commissioner Secretary, FCS&CA, Saurabh Bhagat, informed that the Legal Metrology Department conducted 3,304 inspections across all districts of the Union Territory to prevent overcharging and ensure accurate pricing of pre-packed commodities.

This drive resulted in 135 violation cases, with 82 cases compounded on the spot and penalties amounting to Rs11.84 lakh imposed on erring traders.

In parallel, the State Taxes Department issued 28 notices for offenses such as non-issuance of invoices and incorrect tax computation, proposing penalties totot all in Rs 5.60 lakh.

To ensure seamless transmission of benefits, manufacturers and importers have been instructed to circulate revised price lists to their dealers and update the MRP on existing stock.

It was added that the Legal Metrology Department is monitoring the enforcement of 411 revised MRP lists from various companies and manufacturers to guarantee that benefits are effectively passed on to consumers.