European Council President To Attend Sharm El-Sheikh Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The European Council announced on Sunday that its President, Antonio Costa, will attend the "Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace" on Monday, representing the European Union.
Costa said, in a statement before his departure to Egypt, that "a long path toward peace starts tomorrow in Egypt. For the first time in a long time, there is real hope. Hope for the release of all hostages, for a ceasefire, and the unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza."
He explained that this step would pave the way "for a just and sustainable peace, and a brighter future, grounded in the two-state solution. Together, we will help rebuild Gaza and help heal the wounds."
The statement explained that Costa will take part in the summit's proceedings in Sharm El-Sheikh and witness the signing ceremony of the agreement to end the war in Gaza, which will be signed by the mediators and US President Donald Trump.
The agreement, part of the first phase of the Middle East Peace Plan brokered by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, represents a crucial breakthrough toward ending the war in Gaza, establishing a permanent ceasefire, securing the release of all hostages, and allowing for the full restoration of humanitarian aid access to the Strip.
The European Council affirmed that the European Union is committed to contributing to transitional governance, recovery, and reconstruction efforts to ensure the success of the "day after" phase, including continued support for the Palestinian Authority.
These efforts aim to pave the way for long-term stability based on the two-state solution. (end)
