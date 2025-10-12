UAE Pavilion At IUCN World Conservation Congress Sparks Crucial Discussions On Global Conservation Efforts

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) is leading a dynamic series of discussions and initiatives at the UAE Pavilion at the IUCN World Conservation Congress. These engagements underscore the nation's unwavering commitment to global biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, emphasised the significance of the Pavilion's contributions:“The UAE Pavilion at the IUCN World Conservation Congress is a vibrant hub of dialogue and collaboration, reflecting the breadth and depth of our nation's commitment to environmental stewardship. Our diverse programming, from accelerating regional biodiversity targets and showcasing groundbreaking species research to advancing marine conservation and fostering global partnerships, is not just highlighting our achievements but actively driving momentum for critical global conservation agendas. We are proud to facilitate discussions that translate ambition into tangible action, inspiring collective efforts for a nature-positive future.”

Through these diverse engagements, the UAE Pavilion continues to foster international cooperation, share best practices, and implement innovative solutions to protect our planet's natural heritage for generations to come.

Since the Congress began on October 9th, the UAE Pavilion has spearheaded crucial dialogues addressing some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges. Day 1 of the Congress saw a robust lineup of sessions highlighting the UAE's leadership and collaborative spirit in conservation.

MoCCAE co-developed and hosted the“MENA Target 3 'Stock-take' Dialogue,” a critical session assessing regional progress towards the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework's ambitious 30×30 target. This dialogue convened government representatives, international organisations, and regional experts to evaluate progress, challenges, and opportunities in delivering Target 3 across the Middle East and North Africa. Co-developed with the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC), the session marked a strategic milestone in the regional Target 3 process, drawing on national experiences, innovative policy solutions, and cross-border cooperation to identify priority actions and build momentum.

The Fujairah Environment Authority presented“From Call to Capture: Documenting the Owl Species of Wadi Wurayah,” showcasing the unique biodiversity of Wadi Wurayah National Park. The talk focused on its seven owl species, including the recently discovered and elusive Omani Owl (Strix butleri), globally listed as Data Deficient and classified as Critically Endangered in the UAE.

The University of Khorfakkan led a panel discussion titled“Advancing Marine Conservation Through Research, Literacy, and Policy,” exploring an integrated approach to marine conservation and biodiversity protection. The discussion highlighted pathways to scale up conservation action, safeguard marine ecosystems, and systematically apply the mitigation hierarchy to manage impacts on critical ecosystems.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) presented“From Islands to Insights: The Arabian Region's Longest Breeding Seabird Monitoring Journey.” The session highlighted Abu Dhabi's pioneering seabird breeding monitoring programme.

Concluding Day 1, the Mohamed bin Zayed Conservation Fund (MBZF), hosted“Conservation in Action: Inspiring Partnerships for Biodiversity.” This panel highlighted the essential role of networking in advancing global conservation, bringing together donors and conservation projects from around the world.

Day 2 hosted a series of dynamic sessions from interactive workshops to high-level report launches, underscoring the UAE's leadership in addressing critical global challenges.

The day commenced with ICBA's“The Biodiversity Collage,” an interactive workshop that engaged participants in exploring the complex web of biodiversity. Using scientific data from the IPBES report, attendees worked collaboratively to uncover links between ecosystems, species, human pressures, and environmental impacts, fostering systems thinking and empowering them as biodiversity stewards.

This was followed by Emirates Nature-WWF's“Nature Without Borders: Bridging the UAE and Asia-Pacific for Climate and Disaster Resilience.” This session spotlighted the“Building Climate Resilient Programme,” a new regional initiative incubated in the UAE.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) presented“Thriving Against the Odds: Marine Megafauna Conservation in Extreme Environments,” showcasing Abu Dhabi's remarkable two-decade journey in protecting vital marine megafauna like dugongs, cetaceans, and sea turtles.

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority then organised“Designing Resilient Cities: Integrating Nature, People, and Innovation.” This session spotlighted the Birds Sustainability Building Guidelines as a pioneering framework for integrating biodiversity into urban development. It explored innovative design approaches, urban lighting guidelines, and light pollution mitigation strategies, alongside urban biodiversity assessments and citizen science platforms, to foster nature-inclusive cities.

Clean Rivers led a crucial discussion titled“Waste Meets Water: Stories, Solutions, and Strategies for Living,” addressing the global freshwater crisis exacerbated by overuse, climate change, and waste pollution. The session brought together changemakers from various sectors to explore how closing waste loops and embedding inclusive adaptation strategies can strengthen both ecosystems and communities.

A significant event of the day was the launch of the World Bank Report –“Continental Drying: A Threat to Our Common Future,” hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in partnership with the UAE. The report detailed the escalating global water crisis, revealing a 324 billion cubic meter annual decline in freshwater reserves over two decades. It presented a three-pronged roadmap, demand management, supply augmentation, and improved water allocation, informing global preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, co-convened in the UAE.

Following this, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment presented“Framing the Global Freshwater Challenge for Arid and Water-Scarce Regions – UAE Focus.” As a founding member and co-lead of the Freshwater Challenge, the UAE showcased its practical actions in arid contexts, spotlighting achievements and new commitments in conserving and restoring freshwater and coastal wetlands through protected area designation, ecosystem restoration, and community engagement.

Concluding the day's sessions, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) introduced“An innovative approach to Environmental Knowledge Management,” unveiling the world's first Environmental Knowledge Graph. This pioneering platform collates and organises knowledge about Abu Dhabi's environment, transforming it into a single, interactive source of truth to guide research, strengthen policies, and inspire innovative conservation action.

Day 3 highlighted practical strategies, regional partnerships, and groundbreaking initiatives originating from the UAE.

Following this, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation presented“Integrated Genetic Management of a Conservation Program for a Wide Range Migratory Bird.” This session explored advanced conservation techniques for the Asian Houbara Bustard, a species of immense cultural and ecological significance. Experts detailed a sophisticated breeding program that uses pedigree-based management to maintain genetic diversity in captivity, distinguishing migratory and non-migratory populations as separate conservation units.

The Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) then hosted“Conserving Raptors Across Regions: Action Plans for Falcons and Vultures.” Recognising vultures as the most threatened group of raptors in Africa and Eurasia, facing steep population declines, a high-level panel of experts and conservation leaders discussed critical vulture conservation action planning. A key highlight was the official launch of the West Africa Vulture Conservation Plan, demonstrating concerted efforts to protect these vital species.

Terra, Expo City Dubai, brought attention to an often-overlooked but fundamental component of ecosystems with“From Baseline to Breakthrough: Fungal Conservation in the UAE and the Middle Eastern Region.”

The session introduced two landmark regional initiatives: the UAE's inaugural National Fungi Checklist, a two-year research project documenting fungal diversity, and the launch of a regional Middle Eastern and West Asian fungal database. These pioneering efforts aim to close knowledge gaps and integrate fungal conservation into policy frameworks, particularly in arid and semi-arid ecosystems.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) then presented“Enhancing Arabian Oryx and Scimitar Horned Oryx Conservation Through Regional and International Collaboration.” This session celebrated the remarkable recovery journey of the Arabian Oryx, once extinct in the wild, thanks to visionary conservation measures initiated by our founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi in 1968. The discussion highlighted ongoing regional efforts to ensure the long-term survival of this iconic desert antelope, showcasing the power of sustained conservation commitment.

EAD, in collaboration with the Fujairah Research Centre, continued with“Linking Science, Society, and the Sea: Protecting Sharks, and Rays.” This session shared new insights from ongoing research in the region, focusing on species identification through molecular and morphological techniques and revealing patterns in distribution, seasonality, and movement ecology of ecologically vital marine species. The discussion emphasised collaborative conservation strategies for these critical ocean inhabitants.

The day concluded with Emirates Global Aluminium's session,” Safegaurding the Hawksbill Turtle.” This session provided a glimpse into how a major industrial site can actively support biodiversity conservation. It highlighted EGA's long-term Hawksbill Turtle Conservation Programme, which protects nesting beaches, monitors turtle activity, and ensures safe passage for hatchlings.

The UAE Pavilion will continue to host a diverse programme of events and discussions until October 13, inviting global partners to explore collaborative solutions for a sustainable future.