UNHCR calls for support to tackle displacement crisis in Africa

2025-10-12 07:53:12
(MENAFN) The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has issued an urgent appeal for stronger international action to address the escalating displacement crisis across Africa’s Sahel region, where nearly 4 million people have been forced from their homes in countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and their neighbors.

According to the agency, this figure represents an increase of almost two-thirds compared to five years ago.

"The region cannot face these challenges alone," said Abdouraouf Gnon-Konde, UNHCR’s regional director for West and Central Africa, during a briefing in Geneva. He warned that widespread insecurity, food shortages, and climate-related disasters are intensifying the humanitarian emergency.

Gnon-Konde noted that women and children make up 80% of the displaced population, while reports of gender-based violence and forced recruitment continue to rise. The crisis has also severely affected public services, with more than 14,800 schools and 900 health centers closed, depriving millions of people of education and medical assistance.

While local communities have shown remarkable solidarity, aid efforts are under immense strain due to limited resources. UNHCR’s $409.7 million funding appeal is only 32% covered, leaving significant gaps in the response.

Gnon-Konde urged the international community to demonstrate "unified, sustained international action and true solidarity with the Sahel" to safeguard millions of vulnerable lives and help restore stability and hope to the region.

