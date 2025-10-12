Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Sadu Society's Expo 2025 Participation Offers Glimpse Into Kuwaiti Tradition, Heritage


2025-10-12 06:04:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) OSAKA, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Al-Sadu Society's participation in Expo Osaka 2025 offered visitors and the Japanese public with a glimpse into Kuwaiti tradition and heritage.
In a statement by Al-Sadu Society, obtained by KUNA, the live Sadu weaving experience -- featuring members Manar Marafi, Sana Al-Adwani, Mastoura Al-Shaihan, and Fatha Al-Omar -- provided visitors with an up-close experience of this traditional craft.
The participation focused on boosting global awareness on the traditional art of Sadu weaving, affirmed the society.
Both Honorary Chairperson of the society Sheikha Altaf Salme Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and Director General Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah were present in Al-Sadu Society's participation, affirming that Expo Osaka 2025 is an important venue to share Sadu weaving. (end)
