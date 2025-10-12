Sharjah International Film Festival For Children & Youth (SIFF) 12 Opens New Horizons For Young Filmmakers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Green Carpet hosts the Saudi film“Hajeer”

In an atmosphere blending cinematic creativity with cultural diversity, the 12th edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth, organized by FUNN – Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children, continued its activities with a lineup of screenings, films, and discussions that reflected the richness and evolution of Arab cinema.

The Green Carpet hosted the Saudi film“Hajeer” directed by Sara Taleb, set in 1960s Jeddah, telling the story of a young musician whose life is turned upside down when he loses his hearing in childhood, only to discover over time the power of hope and love.

As part of its commitment to supporting filmmakers, the festival held its first“Film Project Pitching Session”, aimed at fostering collaboration and connecting promising talents with producers and funding institutions. Four filmmakers presented their projects to an audience of industry professionals. The projects included“Umm Zanbour” by Saudi director Mujtaba Al-Hajji, whose short films have received international acclaim and screened in over 30 festivals worldwide;“Beit Al Qurm” by Emirati director Khalid Al Mahmood, listed by Screen International among the“Top 10 Arab Directors to Watch”;“Under the Abaya” by Saudi filmmaker Ahmed Al Nasser, winner of multiple awards including Best Comedy Film at the FIT Film Festival in the USA; and“Zahra and the Ghoul” by Palestinian director Suhail Dahdal, Head of the Media Department at the American University of Sharjah and Founder & Creative Director of 5th Wall.

The festival also hosted several panel discussions at VOX Cinemas, City Centre Al Zahia, including“Modern Myths: Reimagining Arab Folklore and History Through Cinema,” moderated by media personality Ibrahim Al Estadi, which drew significant engagement from Emirati filmmakers. Emirati director Nujoom Al Ghanem noted that many filmmakers are drawn to historical stories because they offer expressive safety and cultural depth, saying:“I believe Arab cinema has reached a stage where it can evolve beyond convention, presenting historical stories in a visually engaging, contemporary way.”

She added that“The Message” marked a turning point in Arab cinema where artistic value, cultural pride, and production quality met.

Actor Ahmed Al Jasmi highlighted that competing with massive global productions remains one of the biggest challenges for historical films aimed at young audiences:“We're not only competing for their attention but for their imagination. Today's audiences are smart and well-informed, with access to the best global content, and they expect Arab cinema to deliver the same level of quality and storytelling.”

He added:“There's a growing desire among Emirati youth to see more local stories on the big screen, works that authentically reflect their identity, culture, and daily lives. The future of Arab and Emirati cinema depends on daring storytellers who break conventions, experiment with genres, and reimagine how our stories are told.”

Meanwhile, Emirati poet Khalid Al Budoor pointed out that Arab cinema still faces numerous production challenges, from funding and resources to limited access to modern technology and distribution networks.

“These challenges naturally shape the kind of stories being told. It's often easier to turn to historical narratives,” he said.“Real progress will come when we start exploring stories beyond the expected. I'm personally drawn to narratives that connect generations - and I'm inspired by how today's youth constantly redefine themselves, navigating between tradition and modernity, heritage and global influence.”

Another panel,“Young Filmmakers: Stories of Passion and Early Beginnings,” moderated by Ramy Zanaty, featured young directors including Angelo Visser, who said:“The most important element in filmmaking is portraying human vulnerability, that's what makes stories and scenes feel real. In my film, I wanted to capture the emotions of a teenager transitioning from high school to university.”

Saudi filmmaker Mujtaba Al-Hajji added,“Passion and determination are the most essential traits for any filmmaker. I advise aspiring talents to stay true to themselves and the authenticity that fuels creativity and genuine imagination.”

Iranian filmmaker Pouya Mofid discussed his film The Punishment, inspired by real experiences from his adolescence in Iran. He said his passion lies in telling stories with real meaning:“True art begins when filmmakers listen to people's stories and engage with their communities.”