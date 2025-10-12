Mask Token Buzz Surges As Aster Futures Open Interest Jumps

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

MetaMask's long-awaited native token, MASK, has received confirmation from ConsenSys CEO Joe Lubin that it is on the horizon, stoking anticipation across crypto markets. Lubin suggested the token may arrive sooner than many expect, reawakening speculation about a potential airdrop tied to user activity. Traders have already begun positioning around the move.

Parallel to the MASK buzz, derivatives activity around Aster's native token has escalated dramatically: futures open interest has expanded by 46 per cent, reflecting aggressive speculative demand.

Bitcoin's climb toward as high as $113,500 has added momentum to altcoin risk appetite, though analysts warn of resistance near $115,000 as a critical hurdle for sustained upside.

Momentum behind Aster has been fuelled by on‐chain flows and whale accumulation. One address spent over $1.18 million acquiring nearly 595,580 ASTER tokens in a single trade, underscoring deep-pocketed conviction in the token's trajectory. Aster has also introduced 300x leverage trading for HYPE, drawing comparison and competition with Hyperliquid's native token ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Hyperliquid's own tokenomics are under pressure. A major holder transferred around 200,000 HYPE tokens-worth roughly $8.9 million-within two hours, moving the assets toward Aster platforms. The selling pressure from large holders is prompting governance discussions: one proposal suggests burning 45 per cent of HYPE supply to counterbalance impending token unlocks.

Liquidity metrics reflect the competitive dynamics among perpetual DEX platforms. While Hyperliquid historically dominated, new entrants such as Aster, Lighter and edgeX are aggressively capturing share through incentives and token distribution programmes. Some analysts caution that much of Aster's volume is driven by incentive-seeking rather than long-term retention.

The MASK narrative adds an extra layer of complexity. Decrypt reports that prediction markets assign roughly 32 per cent odds to a token launch by November, indicating widespread uncertainty despite Lubin's confident tone. MetaMask's path to decentralisation is expected to involve allocation to active users-those conducting swaps or interacting with dApps-though tokenomics remain unpublished.

Traders are watching to see whether cross-correlations form between MASK speculation and derivative positioning in ASTER and HYPE. If Aster's futures momentum continues, it may draw further capital away from incumbents, even while regulatory risk looms over token launches.

