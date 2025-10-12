Emergent's $30 Million Raise Fuels MENA Expansion And No-Code AI Ambition

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Emergent today announced it has secured a total of USD 30 million in funding, led by a USD 23 million Series A round from Lightspeed, marking a strategic push into the Middle East and North Africa region. The Bengaluru-based startup, founded in 2025, is already claiming USD 15 million in annual recurring revenue within 90 days of launch, underlining strong investor confidence in its rapid growth model.

The funding build-up includes a USD 7 million seed round earlier this year, bringing its cumulative capital to USD 30 million. Emerging as one of the faster-scaling AI ventures, Emergent's trajectory has attracted participation from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, and high-profile angel investors such as Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot, Balaji Srinivasan, and others.

Emergent's platform is based on what the company calls“agentic vibe coding,” which seeks to collapse the complexity of full-stack application development into a conversational interface. Users provide natural language prompts and a set of specialised AI agents handle backend, frontend, deployment, scalability, and bug correction autonomously. Unlike typical no-code tools restricted to prototypes or front ends, Emergent claims to deliver production-ready, scalable applications from day one.

The MENA region is a core focus in this phase of expansion. Governments in the Gulf are aggressively promoting digital transformation roadmaps, and small and medium enterprises remain central to regional economic strategies. Emergent aims to tap that demand, enabling entrepreneurs and creators lacking technical background to build and launch apps. CEO and co-founder Mukund Jha describes the platform as democratising innovation-“anyone with an idea and a phone” can build functioning applications without relying on software engineers.

See also VFS Global Secures 7-Year Dollar Loan at Tightened Spread

Critics point out that many AI-assisted development tools have overstated their capabilities, particularly in edge cases involving complex integrations, security, compliance, or scalability under heavy loads. In early public trials, some users have encountered limitations with more sophisticated application logic or database orchestration. One independent reviewer summarised: the platform feels like a team of invisible developers, but real-world demands may push it beyond its current maturity.

Despite that, Emergent's performance metrics have caught attention. Generating USD 15 million in ARR in just three months positions it among the highest velocity AI startups known publicly. The leadership plans to deploy capital toward scaling engineering, bolstering accounts and customer success, and localisation for target geographies including the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Emergent's path intersects with a broader wave of interest in“vibe coding” and agentic AI that delegate software development tasks to autonomous agents. For example, Base44, an AI no-code development platform founded in Israel in early 2025, was acquired by Wix in a deal valuing it around USD 80 million. Base44's conversational interface likewise allowed users to generate web and mobile app structures, albeit with more limited scope compared to Emergent's full-stack claims.

Investors see tall upside if Emergent can deliver on its promise: bridging the talent gap in software development and enabling SME digitalisation across underserved markets. Yet the company must navigate stiff competition, scalability challenges, security audits, and local regulatory requirements, especially in sensitive sectors.

Emergent's co-founders, twin brothers Mukund and Madhav Jha, bring prior startup experience: Mukund, formerly CTO at Dunzo, and Madhav, with stints in Dropbox and Amazon, have crafted an architecture to combine agent orchestration and infrastructure control. Their internal stack is built from scratch, encompassing resource management, deployment pipelines, monitoring, and error recovery.

See also Saudi and Hong Kong Firms Launch Massive Aluminium Hub

In MENA, Emergent will face established regional and global players in application platform services and low-code tools, as well as local preferences for custom solutions. To differentiate, its AI agents must consistently deliver stability, maintainability, security, and adaptability across regulatory regimes.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?