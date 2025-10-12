Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-12 05:00:23
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has taken a microscope to its beaches-and the picture is sobering. A nationwide survey of 1,024 beaches found microplastics on 69.3% of them, setting the country's first baseline for contamination along roughly 7,500 kilometers of coast.

Researchers collected 4,134 sand samples in 2022–2023 and counted an average of 27.09 plastic particles per kilogram of sand, most of them tiny fragments from everyday packaging.

The story behind the story is how the team went beyond simple head counts. Using the same method at every site and analyzing all samples in one lab, they identified the types of polymers present to gauge toxicity, then combined“how many” with“how harmful” to map real ecological risk.

By raw density, Paraná, Sergipe, São Paulo, and Pernambuco stand out; Barrancos beach in Pontal do Paraná recorded 3,483.4 items per kilogram.

But a risk lens reshuffles the map: because some plastics carry more toxic additives, Paraíso beach in Torres (Rio Grande do Sul) rises to the top risk slot despite fewer pieces, driven by materials like PVC.

State-level risk clusters emerge across Paraná, São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Piauí, and Maranhão.


Brazil Survey Finds Microplastics on 69% of Beaches
What's driving it is familiar: storm drains and sewage outfalls, river mouths that funnel inland waste to the sea, and dense urban stretches where litter breaks down into ever smaller shards.

In the water, microplastics can be eaten by plankton, shellfish, and fish, disrupting growth and reproduction and moving up the food chain.

For people, the nearer-term concern is indirect-seafood-while sand particles can act like sponges for pesticides, heavy metals, and microbes.

Policy is starting to catch up. Brazil has launched a national“Ocean Without Plastic” strategy for 2025–2030.

The new map gives officials a to-do list: block trash before it hits drains and rivers, fix storm-water systems, target cleanups where the risk is highest, and track progress against a clear baseline.

The point is not just knowing that plastic is everywhere-it's knowing where it's most dangerous, so action lands where it counts.

