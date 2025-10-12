Unveiled: 100K BTC Hyperliquid Whale Tied To Ex-Bitforex CEO

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Investigative Link Between Hyperliquid Whale and Ex-BitForex CEO Surfaces Amid Crypto Market Scrutiny

In a recent onchain investigation, crypto researcher Eye has uncovered a compelling link between the mysterious Hyperliquid whale-who purportedly controls over 100,000 BTC -and Garrett Jin, the former CEO of the now-defunct exchange BitForex. This revelation raises questions about potential ties to past industry scandals and the complex web of crypto market manipulations. As authorities scrutinize the integrity of crypto markets, such connections highlight the importance of transparency within the blockchain space.



Crypto researcher Eye has uncovered significant onchain evidence connecting the Hyperliquid whale-believed to control over 100,000 BTC -to Garrett Jin, who previously led the now-defunct exchange BitForex. The investigation points to a long-standing pattern of alleged market manipulation and potential links to illicit funding within the crypto ecosystem.

In a Saturday X post , Eye detailed how the whale's primary wallet, ereignis , was associated with another ENS name, garrettjin . This latter ENS points directly to Jin's verified Twitter account, @GarrettBullish, suggesting a clear link between the whale's onchain activity and Jin himself.

Further analysis revealed the wallet's transaction patterns aligned with Jin's known business activities, including transfers to staking contracts and addresses funded by exchanges with which he has past ties, such as Huobi (HTX ). The wallet also received and sent funds traceable back to BitForex-related addresses and Binance deposits, used to execute massive trades-most notably a $735 million Bitcoin short.

Crypto researcher links Hyperliquid whale to former BitForex CEO: Source: Eye

The connection raises eyebrows, particularly given Jin's contentious history within the industry. From 2017 to 2020, Jin ran BitForex, which was later accused of falsifying trading volumes and operating without proper registration, notably flagged by Japan's Financial Services Agency. In 2024, the exchange's hot wallets were drained of over $57 million, prompting withdrawal freezes and eventual shutdown amid detention of its team in China. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission subsequently issued warnings for suspected fraud, with many users reporting losses.

Post-BitForex, Jin founded several ventures, including WaveLabs VC, TanglePay, IotaBee, and GroupFi, most of which are now inactive. Recently, he launched XHash, an Ethereum staking platform, which investigators suspect might have been used for onboarding questionable funds. Jin has since removed references to XHash from social media bios, though the platform still appears on his Telegram account.

Not everyone is convinced

Crypto analyst Quinten François expressed skepticism over the claims linking the whale to Jin, suggesting the evidence might be too coincidental. François questioned why an ENS name like ereignis would lead directly to Jin's known market manipulation wallets and other illicit addresses, arguing that such a setup“sounds way too simple to be true.”

This case highlights ongoing concerns around transparency and regulation within the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. As authorities and the community dig deeper into blockchain activities, stories like this emphasize the importance of thorough investigations to maintain trust in crypto markets.

