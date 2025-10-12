403
Intense fighting breaks out between Pakistan, Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Intense fighting erupted on Saturday along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border following mutual accusations of airspace violations and attacks, officials from both countries confirmed.
Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry stated that its forces carried out “successful retaliatory operations” against Pakistani security positions “along the Durand Line” in response to repeated air raids. The ministry’s spokesperson, Enayat Khowarazm, said on social media that “the operation concluded” around midnight.
A Pakistani provincial official, Jan Achakzai, also confirmed the clashes, writing that Pakistani forces had “delivered a strong response to Afghan aggression.” He claimed, “Afghan forces launched unprovoked attacks on five to six locations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, targeting Pakistani posts.” He added that the Pakistani military’s counterattack “was so intense that Afghan attackers were forced to retreat, leaving behind their casualties,” emphasizing, “Pakistan’s borders are secure… the Afghan government should remember that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness.”
Neither side has released information regarding casualties, and the claims have not been independently verified.
The flare-up follows explosions in Kabul on Thursday, which Afghan officials attributed to Pakistani airstrikes, although Islamabad has denied carrying out any cross-border operations.
The recent escalation has been linked to border security concerns and militant activity. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters, a charge rejected by the Taliban administration.
The clashes coincided with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visiting India for discussions aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with New Delhi, which Afghan officials said are part of broader regional cooperation efforts.
