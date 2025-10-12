Without Prior Permission, No Arrangement For Foreign Trips: Bengal Govt To Employees

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) The West Bengal government has issued strict guidelines on foreign travel of government employees, said an official on Sunday, adding that a notification in this regard has been issued.

It has been made clear that whether it is personal foreign travel, going on LTC (Leave Travel Concession), or foreign travel for government work, travel or accommodation arrangements will not be made without prior permission.

It further said that such actions amount to a violation of administrative rules.

"It has come to the notice of this office that certain government officials across various departments are applying for permission from the competent authority for private foreign visits, foreign visits under LTC., or official visits after already making travel bookings and accommodation arrangements," read the notification issued by the state Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant.

"Such actions undermine adherence to existing rules and procedural norms. It is therefore reiterated that no relaxation or special consideration shall be entertained merely on the basis that travel or accommodation arrangements have already been made. All concerned are advised to strictly adhere to the extent instructions governing prior permission for such visits, in order to ensure procedural propriety and administrative compliance," the notification read.

The government further said, "All HODs shall ensure that under normal circumstances, the proposals are sent to this office at least four weeks prior to the commencement of the period of leave."

The Chief Secretary has clearly instructed that no relaxation or special permission will be given just because the travel or accommodation arrangements have already been made. As per government rules, prior permission is mandatory for foreign travel, and it has been indicated that administrative action may be taken against the employee concerned if it is not obtained.

According to government sources, the move is aimed at bringing regular discipline in the permission process related to foreign travel.