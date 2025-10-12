403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GlobalPay Unve‘ls ‘X’lorer…#8217;: India’s First Pay-Per-Use Metal Prepaid Global Card
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, October 10, 2025: GlobalPay announced Xplorer, India’s Ind’a’s First Pay-Per-Use Metal Prepaid Global Card at Day 2 of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025. WSFx Global Pay Limited is an RBI Authorized Dealer Category II foreign exchange house and a BSE-listed entity with 30+ years of leadership in compliant, innovative forex solutions. With Xplorer Global Card, GlobalPay extends this credibility into a new era of premium, customer-first travel and payment experiences.
Xplorer combines zero-fee forex, 12 multi-currency wallets, and pay-per-use global privileges, available exclusively through an invite-only program. The card merges luxury, transparency, and control in a distinctive metal design, crafted for the discerning global Indian leader. With Xplorer, users enjoy flexible access to premium travel benefits, streamlined multi-currency management, and complete fee transparency delivering a seamless and rewarding travel and payment experience
Zero-Fee Freedom in Forex
Xplorer eliminates legacy friction and hidden costs: free transfers across 12 multi-currency wallets, zero cross-currency conversion charges, zero ATM withdrawal fees, and no load/reload, and no cash-out. Customers spend what they see, turning forex from an expensive necessity into a seamless utility.
Pay-Per-Use Privileges
Beyond forex, Xplorer’s Pay-Per-Use model puts customers in control of what they pay for and when. Access global airport lounges, airport transit hotels, visa assistance at doorstep, global SIM, and instant travel insurance only when needed. For indulgence, opt into golf club access, airport spas, curated F&B privileges, and valet services on demand. No tiers, no lock-ins, just flexible privileges that travel with you.
Dilip Modi, Chairman, GlobalPay, said, “Xplorer reimagines how Indians experience freedom in travel and payments. By pairing our RBI AD-II license, BSE-listed governance, and three decades of trust with a prepaid, zero-fee and pay-per-use design, we are putting transparency, flexibility, and control into our custo’ers’ ”ands.”
Speaking on the launch, Srikrishna Narasimhan, Whole-Time Director & CEO, WSFx GlobalPay, add“d, “We are building an ecosystem, not just a card. Zero-fee forex removes hidden costs, while pay-per-use privileges ensure customers pay only for what they value. Launching at GFF reflects our commitment to innovation, compliance, and customer-c”ntricity.”
Activation is simple through the GlobalPay app: activate card, upload documents, load forex via UPI/net banking, and complete instant video KYC.
Xplorer combines zero-fee forex, 12 multi-currency wallets, and pay-per-use global privileges, available exclusively through an invite-only program. The card merges luxury, transparency, and control in a distinctive metal design, crafted for the discerning global Indian leader. With Xplorer, users enjoy flexible access to premium travel benefits, streamlined multi-currency management, and complete fee transparency delivering a seamless and rewarding travel and payment experience
Zero-Fee Freedom in Forex
Xplorer eliminates legacy friction and hidden costs: free transfers across 12 multi-currency wallets, zero cross-currency conversion charges, zero ATM withdrawal fees, and no load/reload, and no cash-out. Customers spend what they see, turning forex from an expensive necessity into a seamless utility.
Pay-Per-Use Privileges
Beyond forex, Xplorer’s Pay-Per-Use model puts customers in control of what they pay for and when. Access global airport lounges, airport transit hotels, visa assistance at doorstep, global SIM, and instant travel insurance only when needed. For indulgence, opt into golf club access, airport spas, curated F&B privileges, and valet services on demand. No tiers, no lock-ins, just flexible privileges that travel with you.
Dilip Modi, Chairman, GlobalPay, said, “Xplorer reimagines how Indians experience freedom in travel and payments. By pairing our RBI AD-II license, BSE-listed governance, and three decades of trust with a prepaid, zero-fee and pay-per-use design, we are putting transparency, flexibility, and control into our custo’ers’ ”ands.”
Speaking on the launch, Srikrishna Narasimhan, Whole-Time Director & CEO, WSFx GlobalPay, add“d, “We are building an ecosystem, not just a card. Zero-fee forex removes hidden costs, while pay-per-use privileges ensure customers pay only for what they value. Launching at GFF reflects our commitment to innovation, compliance, and customer-c”ntricity.”
Activation is simple through the GlobalPay app: activate card, upload documents, load forex via UPI/net banking, and complete instant video KYC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment