Bateel Launches Two New Collections in Celebration of Diwali
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Bateel brings luxury to the Festival of Light with fully customizable, handcrafted delights that blend cultural heritage with the festive spirit.
Dubai, UAE, October 9 - Bateel, the world-renowned gourmet brand and leading name in luxury dates and confections, announced the launch of two exclusive Diwali collections, available from 29 September 2025 across all boutiques in the UAE and online. Designed to celebrate the spirit of Diwali, the new collections blend tradition with luxury through organic dates, handcrafted eggless biscuits and artisanal chocolates, presented in intricate, Diwali-inspired packaging.
Orabella, Bateel’s hero collection for Diwali, captures the essence of floral beauty and golden elegance. Available in a range of formats, including elegant boxes, signature hampers, and a chest drawer gift set, Orabella combines Bateel’s finest gourmet creations with exquisite craftsmanship, making it the perfect gift for loved ones this Diwali.
The second collection, Aura, infuses joy and festivity with its bold, vibrant colours and intricate floral motifs. Each box is designed with ornate golden detailing and available in three shades: teal, yellow, and purple. Aura offers a wide variety of customisable fillings, making it an ideal choice for family gatherings and festive gifts.
Each collection can be completely personalized with a delightful selection of Bateel’s treats, including organic plain or filled dates, decadent truffles, single-origin chocolates, and maamoul. Special highlights for Diwali include two new handcrafted eggless biscuits; Pecan sable and Almond & chocolate chip cookies, as well as Medjool dates filled with white chocolate ganache & delicate coconut, perfectly complementing the festive spirit.
Bateel’s Diwali gifts reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to innocation and quality, with every organic date ethically grown on its own farms and each confection expertly handcrafted to perfection.
Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Bateel’s distinctive gifts that blend tradition, sophistication and indulgence, now available in all Bateel boutiques across the UAE and online at bateel.com.
