IND Vs WI, 2Nd Test: Was Sai Sudharsan's Freak Catch Legal? Here's What Law 33.2.2.1 Says As Fans Go Wild (WATCH)

In a moment that defied logic - and gravity - Sai Sudharsan pulled off what fans are already calling“the catch of the decade” during Day 2 of the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Ravindra Jadeja, introduced just before tea, bowled a teasing length delivery to opener John Campbell. Campbell unleashed a powerful sweep, connecting cleanly - only to see the ball stick somewhere around Sudharsan's neck.

What followed was confusion, disbelief, and eventually - celebration.

Ravindra Jadeja strikes straight away ☝Sharp reflexes from Sai Sudharsan at forward short-leg #TeamIndia open their wicket-taking account Updates ▶ #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imjadeja | @sais_1509 twitter/ztSU1RvxgS

- BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2025

! @imjadeja breaks the opening stand with India's first wicket, giving #TeamIndia an early advantage. Catch the LIVE action #INDvWI 2nd Test, Day 2 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar twitter/60acjVZnAV

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2025

Sudharsan, positioned at short square leg, appeared to have lost sight of the ball as he instinctively turned away and ducked. Incredibly, the ball lodged between his shoulder and the grille of his helmet. As he looked down, the ball stayed put. The crowd erupted. Campbell, frozen in disbelief, hid his face as he walked back to the pavilion.

Within minutes, clips of the freakish dismissal flooded social media platforms. Several fans and pundits were divided - was that really a fair catch?

What the Law Says: Clause 33.2.2.1 Explained

While it looked bizarre, Sudharsan's catch was, in fact, completely legal under the Laws of Cricket.

According to Law 33.2.2.1: (A catch is legal if) the ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground, or is hugged to the body, or lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or lodges accidentally in a fielder's clothing.

The key phrase here -“lodges in external protective equipment” - means that even though the ball was trapped near Sudharsan's helmet grille, the catch stood as long as it didn't rebound or touch the ground.

Internet Reacts to Sudharsan's Catch

India declared earlier at 518/5 after centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and captain Shubman Gill (129*). West Indies were left reeling at 26/1 at tea, with Sudharsan's freak dismissal of Campbell being the only wicket to fall.

While Gill's hundred and Jaiswal's heroics kept India in command, Sudharsan's unreal reflex catch has stolen the limelight - and the internet's heart.

What a grab by Sai Sudharsan! Unbelievable Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary background: 'He caught it, he caught twitter/7cVpUn48mo

- GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) October 11, 2025

