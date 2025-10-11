Trump In 'Exceptional Health,' White House Says Heart Age 14 Years Younger Than Actual

President Donald Trump, 79, has been described as being in“exceptional” physical condition following his latest medical evaluation, the White House said on Saturday.

According to the report, Trump's cardiovascular, neurological, and overall physical health were found to be strong, with his heart age estimated to be equivalent to that of a 65-year-old.

The assessment, released nearly a year after Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race, has drawn renewed attention as Trump prepares for his next foreign policy trip. During his campaign, Trump frequently touted his stamina and health, contrasting himself with Biden's age and medical challenges.

Medical records listed Trump's height as 190 centimeters and weight as 102 kilograms, noting that his cholesterol levels are well controlled and that he remains physically active through regular golf sessions.

White House physicians said the president's overall condition is excellent, with no major health concerns.

The results come as Trump prepares to travel to the Middle East on Sunday, following his involvement in mediating the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Officials said the trip will focus on reinforcing U.S. partnerships in the region and advancing post-conflict diplomatic efforts.

The White House medical report appears aimed at underscoring Trump's fitness as he continues an active global agenda at age 79.

Analysts say the findings could strengthen his public image as a vigorous and engaged leader, particularly as questions of age and endurance dominate political discourse in Washington.

