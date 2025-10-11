Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moscow denounces Zelensky proposal on backing Trump’s Nobel for Tomahawks

Moscow denounces Zelensky proposal on backing Trump’s Nobel for Tomahawks


2025-10-11 06:07:02
(MENAFN) Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov condemned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s reported suggestion to back US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in exchange for Tomahawk cruise missiles, calling it “monstrous.”

The proposal, reported by Politico, reportedly emerged during a meeting Zelensky held with journalists on Thursday. He suggested that Trump could be nominated for the award if Ukraine received the long-range US missiles and the arrangement contributed to a ceasefire with Russia. A resolution supporting Trump’s nomination failed to pass in the Ukrainian parliament earlier this week.

Ushakov, Putin’s top foreign policy adviser, said, “The idea of a ‘peace prize in exchange for weapons’ sounds monstrous. It says a lot about the person who came up with it.”

When asked if Russia would support a potential Nobel Prize for Trump, Ushakov replied it likely would “at this point, if requested.”

Zelensky’s renewed requests for Tomahawk missiles were initially submitted to then-President Joe Biden, amid European NATO efforts to persuade Trump to continue US support for Ukraine. Moscow has argued that Western-supplied arms will not change the conflict’s course, while President Vladimir Putin warned that providing nuclear-capable Tomahawks would constitute a serious escalation.

MENAFN11102025000045017281ID1110181474

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search