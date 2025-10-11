Bilozerka Resident Dies Because Of Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russian military killed another resident of the Kherson region. A 24-year-old man died as a result of enemy shelling of Bilozerka,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the man suffered injuries incompatible with life.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 39-year-old man was injured in Kherson as a result of artillery shelling in the Dniprovskyi district.