Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bilozerka Resident Dies Because Of Russian Shelling

2025-10-11 06:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russian military killed another resident of the Kherson region. A 24-year-old man died as a result of enemy shelling of Bilozerka,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the man suffered injuries incompatible with life.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 39-year-old man was injured in Kherson as a result of artillery shelling in the Dniprovskyi district.

