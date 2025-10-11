Bilozerka Resident Dies Because Of Russian Shelling
“The Russian military killed another resident of the Kherson region. A 24-year-old man died as a result of enemy shelling of Bilozerka,” Prokudin wrote.
According to him, the man suffered injuries incompatible with life.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 54 of 78 Russian drones
As reported by Ukrinform, a 39-year-old man was injured in Kherson as a result of artillery shelling in the Dniprovskyi district.
