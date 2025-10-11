International Conference Participants Visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)
The conference participants arrived in the liberated Zangilan district as part of their visit to the liberated territories.
During their visit to the district, the conference participants visited the "ZAFAR" monument in the reconstructed Aghali village.
The participants of the visit got acquainted with the conditions created for the return of the population in the village.
Yesterday, in the first half of the day, the conference participants also got acquainted with the mass grave discovered in Balligaya village of the Aghdara district, and the former Shusha jail where Azerbaijani prisoners of war had been kept during Armenian occupation.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment