Lower chamber to stay closed till government shutdown ends–Johnson
(MENAFN) Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, announced Friday that the House will remain closed and will not resume full legislative sessions until the government shutdown is over.
Johnson explained to reporters that while members of Congress are working in their districts, they won’t return to legislative duties until Senate Democrats act to end the shutdown. “Our members are out working diligently in their district, serving their constituents right now. We will come back here and get back to legislative session as soon as the Senate Democrats turn the lights back on.
That’s the fact. That’s where we are,” Johnson said, marking day 10 of the shutdown.
This statement followed the Senate's failure the previous day to advance funding bills, which marked the seventh time the upper chamber could not move forward with legislation to resolve the deadlock.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune also weighed in, noting that the House-passed Republican resolution was still stalled, requiring five additional Democrat votes to pass. “It’s really time for the Senate Democrats to show a little courage and put the American people ahead of their far less activist base, they have a simple choice in front of them. Open up the government,” Thune remarked.
Thune took aim at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, accusing him of being “checked out” in the search for a resolution. “I don’t think this is going to happen – I think this is going to happen organically, with enough reasonable Senate Democrats who care enough about doing the right thing for their country, and not what’s in the best interest of their left-wing political chiefs, to come forward and help us find a solution,” Thune added.
With the shutdown expected to drag into next week, the Senate is not set to vote until Tuesday.
White House budget director Russell Vought confirmed that federal worker layoffs had already begun due to the ongoing shutdown. While the shutdown does not immediately trigger a full-blown economic crisis, it causes significant disruptions to many areas of daily life, raising concerns about the broader implications for the US economy.
Federal employees are either furloughed, forced to work without pay, or placed on mandatory leave depending on their agency's shutdown plan. In the past, furloughs have been temporary, with workers not fired and government programs continuing, though Democrats argue that the current actions could be illegal.
