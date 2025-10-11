403
Macron reassigns Lecornu as Prime minister of France
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as the nation's prime minister late Friday, just four days after he resigned on Monday. Lecornu now faces the task of assembling a new government, according to a brief statement from the Elysee Palace.
The decision follows consultations with leaders from various political factions. Lecornu expressed his commitment to the role on social media, writing: “I accept — out of duty — the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic: to do everything possible to ensure France has a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily concerns of our fellow citizens.”
He also emphasized the importance of ending the ongoing political crisis, which he acknowledged has been frustrating the French public. “All the issues discussed during the consultations of recent days will be open to parliamentary debate. Members of parliament and senators will be able to take responsibility, and debates must run their full course,” Lecornu continued.
Addressing France's financial challenges, Lecornu reiterated that restoring public finances would be a top priority. He added that all those joining the government would need to set aside any ambitions for the 2027 presidential election, ensuring the new government team would represent renewal and a diverse range of expertise.
France's political landscape has been in upheaval since the snap election of mid-2024, which resulted in a hung parliament and a stronger presence for far-right parties. The reappointment of Lecornu drew sharp criticism from opposition figures, with Manuel Bompard, national coordinator for the left-wing LFI, calling it a "new slap in the face to the French people from an irresponsible man drunk on his own power."
Far-right leader Jordan Bardella also condemned the move, labeling it "a bad joke, a democratic disgrace, and a humiliation for the French people" in a post on social media. Mathilde Panot, Vice-President of LFI, voiced her disgust, stating: “Never has a President governed with such disgust and anger. Macron is delaying the inevitable: his departure.” Panot announced her intention to push for a motion of censure against the government and a proposal for Macron's resignation.
Other political leaders were equally critical. Marine Tondelier, leader of the Green Party (EELV), expressed her surprise at Lecornu's reappointment, while Fabien Roussel, General Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF), called the decision "unacceptable."
Lecornu’s second term as prime minister follows the resignation of François Bayrou after he lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on September 8. Bayrou, who had introduced a budget framework for 2026 in an attempt to cut France’s mounting public debt, was unable to secure support for a proposal aimed at saving nearly $55billion or around €44 billion. France’s public debt currently stands at 115% of its GDP, and the nation also grapples with one of the EU’s largest budget deficits, at 5.8% of GDP.
The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year contributed to the collapse of the previous government led by Michel Barnier, after a no-confidence motion united both left-wing and far-right parties.
