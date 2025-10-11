JFDA Made 108 Field Visits To Medical Supplies, Cosmetics Stores Last September

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) - Specialized monitoring and inspection teams from the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) conducted 108 field visits to establishments operating in the medical supplies and cosmetics sectors last September.According to a JFDA statement, the visits achieved a series of "effective" monitoring measures in accordance with approved regulations and instructions.The JFDA added that this effort came in implementation of "systematic" control programs to ensure safety and quality of medical supplies and cosmetics products.Specialized technical teams of the JFDA Medical Devices and Supplies Directorate completed 215 registration and renewal transactions for medical supplies, as well as 475 registration transactions for local and imported cosmetics items.Regarding import and export, JFDA personnel processed 2,517 import and export invoices for medical supplies and 1,061 invoices for cosmetics items and their raw materials.In the laboratory testing field, JFDA staff analyzed 177 registered local and imported medical supplies and priced six medical supplies.JFDA Director General, Prof. Dr. Rana Obeidat, emphasized the administration's ongoing efforts to enhance oversight and inspection of medical supplies and cosmetics facilities and expand implementation of inspection campaigns during the next phase, based on specific oversight mechanisms in cooperation with partner agencies.Additionally, the JFDA urged all stakeholders to contact it for any comments, inquiries, or complaints via the toll-free complaints line 117114, the email address ..., and via WhatsApp at (0795632000).