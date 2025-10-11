Two People Injured And Infrastructure Damaged In Sumy Region Due To Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram .

“As a result of Russian shelling of the region, there are casualties among civilians. In the Yunakivka community, a 56-year-old man was wounded by an FPV drone strike. In the Myropil community, a 65-year-old man was wounded by an FPV drone strike,” the report said.

According to the report, from the morning of October 10 to the morning of October 11, Russian troops carried out nearly 80 shellings of 34 settlements in 11 territorial communities of the region. The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy launched up to 10 strikes with KAB missiles and carried out more than 10 VOG explosive drops from UAVs. The enemy also carried out strikes with FPV drones and UAVs on the territory of the Sumy region.

As a result of Russian aggression, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed. In particular, private residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged in the Sumy community, a residential building and a garage were damaged in the Seredyna-Buda community, and a car was damaged in the Myropil community.

Over the past 24 hours, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, have evacuated 39 people.

As reported, over the previous 24 hours, from the morning of October 9 to the morning of October 10, three civilians were injured in the Sumy region as a result of Russian aggression.

