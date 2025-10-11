Woman's 'Shop For A Rich Husband' Dig At Matrimony App Knot Has Internet Asking 'Sale Price Of Men On App'
She quipped,“Not for all Indians, it's for top 1% men - the whole thing screams gold digger central, right? I mean, you can just walk in and shop for a rich husband.”
Coming down heavily on the concept, Tanya added:“I mean, what was this person thinking, so shamelessly creating an app for women to dig gold like that? Whoever came up with that idea? Men. Men came up with that idea. Two men came up with this app to create high-value men to find women. So the theory that men who crack gold diggers have no gold just got so real.”Instagram Post Sparks Reactions
Tanya's video has evoked a myriad of responses from internet users. The caption of her post reads:“All my gold-digging girls... where are you at? Go check out this app to find yourself some men who don't mind gold diggers. @knot free main promotion kara di... please cheque bhejna.”
Some of the reactions included:“Men created this for men and men are crying and abusing women for an app that men created.”
“So less than 1% men actually have gold.”
“What does the sale price start for the men on this app?”
Even the matrimonial app responded humorously to Tanya's video with the phrase:“Hamein kyu toda” (Why did you break us?).
Some users defended the app, saying that women naturally consider men's finances when deciding on a life partner. One user commented:“It's always wise to marry someone at social, financial and intellectual parity. I would have totally looked up this website, why not?”
