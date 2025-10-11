US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor Meets S Jaishankar, Reaffirms Strategic Partnership
Sergio Gor also met India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri, stating that both of them had a productive exchange on the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities.
The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor's meeting with the EAM comes as India navigates 50% tariffs slapped by Trump on India – along with the latest 100 per cent levy on branded and patented pharmaceutical products.
On October 8 the US Senate confirmed the nomination of Sergio Gor as Ambassador of the United States to India. Gor has also been appointed as US President Donald Trump's special envoy on South and Central Asia, a new post that did not require confirmation.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
