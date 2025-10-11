Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: 5 Actresses Big B Was Linked With In The Past

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 on October 11. He has been ruling the Bollywood industry for many decades. During this time, his name was linked with several heroines. So, in this package, we tell you about his affairs

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's affair was the most talked about. According to media reports, they got close on the set of the 1976 film 'Do Anjaane' and started dating. But since Amitabh Bachchan was already married, they broke up.

Amitabh Bachchan worked with Bollywood actress Parveen Babi in several films like 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' 'Deewaar,' and 'Namak Halaal.' During this time, rumors of their affair started spreading. However, Amitabh Bachchan called these reports baseless and false.

Actress Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in several films. As a result, talk of their relationship intensified. However, this relationship did not last long.

Actress Jayaprada's name is also on this list. Many reports surfaced about her and Amitabh Bachchan's affair, but neither of them reacted to it.

After this, Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bhaduri (now Jaya Bachchan). After dating for some time, the two got married in 1973. They have a daughter and a son from this marriage.