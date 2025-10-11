Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Norway FA leader says discussions on FIFA, UEFA violations should be continued


2025-10-11 04:42:44
(MENAFN) Norwegian Football Association President Lise Klaveness stated that she has consistently highlighted breaches of FIFA and UEFA statutes connected to Israel’s actions in Gaza, stressing that this debate must continue.

Klaveness spoke at a press conference ahead of Norway’s European Qualifiers match against Israel, scheduled for Saturday, addressing questions about whether a ceasefire in Gaza changes the conversation surrounding Israel’s accountability in football.

Responding to inquiries, she said while everyone is pleased that a peace agreement has been reached, “I think it’s crucial to give it energy and momentum. Of course, we’re not directly involved in these talks, but we all have platforms.” She added, “The impression we want to leave is that we are genuinely happy about this development. More important than tomorrow’s match is that the bombings stop and the hostages return home.”

Klaveness emphasized that prior discussions regarding sanctions and suspensions were focused on breaches of FIFA regulations.

“It’s not that we don’t care about violations of humanitarian and international law, but this is a political issue. That’s why I’ve been very careful to highlight violations of FIFA and UEFA regulations, and why that discussion must continue,” she said.

