French court overturns decision to shutdown College Avicenne
(MENAFN) A French court confirmed on Friday the overturning of the decision to close College Avicenne, an Islamic school in Nice, reports indicate.
The Marseille Administrative Court of Appeal upheld the annulment of the prefectural order, concluding that accounting mistakes did not justify permanently shutting down the institution.
The closure order, originally signed in March 2024, was temporarily suspended a month later by the Nice administrative court and ultimately annulled in July 2024 after a full review.
The prefecture had cited financial irregularities, including loans converted into donations totaling €476,000 (around $550,608) for the school and a loan granted by the school to one of its donors.
Appellate judges deemed permanent closure “disproportionate” in light of “the minor nature of the association’s errors and inaccuracies,” noting that a temporary suspension could have been a more appropriate response.
