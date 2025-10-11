Topco Scientific Unites With 14 Taiwan And Japan Partners To Demonstrate Supply Chain Excellence At SEMICON WEST 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Showcasing Advanced Materials, Components, and Smart Manufacturing Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 SEMICON WEST, held in Phoenix, Arizona, from October 7 to 9, will spotlight TOPCO SCIENTIFIC, Taiwan's leading provider of integrated semiconductor and photonic materials and equipment solutions. Together with 14 partners from Taiwan and Japan, TOPCO will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor supply chain solutions, further strengthening its position as a "Global Supply Chain Integration Platform. "





At this year's exhibition, TOPCO focuses on semiconductor process materials, equipment, automation systems, and precision components, joining hands with 14 partners from Taiwan and Japan to demonstrate its all-encompassing supply chain capabilities. In key materials and components, DAINICHI SHOJI will present 12-inch wafer cassettes (PES Cassette); SHIN-ETSU POLYMER will showcase its FOUP and FOSB wafer transport solutions; advanced specialty chemical maker DAXIN MATERIALS will feature high-purity thinners and laser release layer coating technologies; while CHEMLEADER CORPORATION and TRI CHEMICAL will highlight a range of specialty chemicals. CHEN FULL will display facility-use dampers, tees, and elbows; and TAIWAN E&M SYSTEMS will present components for etching and thin-film processes-together demonstrating a complete and diverse supply chain of materials and components.

In the equipment and automation domain, TOPCO collaborates with leading companies such as HONSU, BOSSMEN, ACEMACH, as well as Japan's MIMASU, HATSUTA, and FIRST EXA. Together, they provide sales, installation, and maintenance services in the U.S. Their product offerings include wet etching equipment, precision nano-grade photomask storage cabinets, mask inspection systems, single-wafer etching processor, automatic fire suppression systems and quartz cleaning furnaces, ensuring fab safety and process reliability.

As semiconductor manufacturing advances to nanometer nodes and mask features continue to shrink, defect inspection becomes increasingly critical to prevent particles from being transferred onto wafers and impacting yield. ACEMACH's advanced photomask inspection systems deliver high precision to safeguard wafer quality and have successfully entered tier-one semiconductor supply chains.

Additionally, TOPCO collaborates with MIRLE AUTOMATION to develop smart automation systems that integrate handling, production scheduling, and inspection modules. These include Overhead Hoist Transport (OHT) systems and mask storage solutions, boosting overall productivity and yield while minimizing wafer contamination and damage risks.

Since establishing its U.S. subsidiary in 2021, TOPCO has expanded its presence in Arizona and Texas, offering localized warehousing, equipment installation, technical support, and maintenance services. With international memory leaders building fabs and R&D centers in Idaho, TOPCO is preparing to establish its third U.S. operations center in Boise next year.

Charles Lee, Managing Director of TOPCO GROUP, stated: "Arizona has emerged as a hub for advanced wafer manufacturing, while North Texas has developed a comprehensive and highly integrated semiconductor supply chain ecosystem. By establishing local bases and deploying onsite engineers in Idaho to support equipment installation and component replacement, we can better meet customers' immediate needs. At the same time, we will continue to strengthen our global supply chain network and expand collaborations with world-leading clients. "

Topco Joins SEMICON WEST 2025 ! Oct. 7th -9th in Phoenix

Booth information



Time: 10:00 – 17:00, October 7th - 9th, 2025 (Closes one hour early on the last day)

Location: Booth No. 5545, North Hall, Phoenix Convention Center Displayed Product/Service: Integrated solution for semiconductor process materials, semiconductor equipment, semiconductor equipment parts and facility solutions

Media Contact

Brand: Topco

Contact: Media Team

Email: ...

Website: