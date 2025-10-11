Mod Denounces Pakistani Airstrikes As Unprecedented, Violent Act

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika provinces as an unprecedented and violent act in the history of both countries, warning that“any escalation following these actions would have consequences for the Pakistani military.”

In a post on its X account, the ministry said:“Once again, Pakistan has violated Afghanistan's airspace, bombing a civilian market in the Marghi area of Barmal district in Paktika province near the Durand Line and also breaching the airspace of the capital, Kabul.”

The statement added:“This is an unprecedented, violent and condemnable act in the history of Afghanistan and Pakistan. We strongly denounce this violation of Afghanistan's airspace, and defending our sovereignty is our legitimate right.”

The ministry warned that“if the situation becomes tense as a result of such actions, the consequences will rest with the Pakistani military.”

The MoD's statement came after explosions were heard in Kabul on Thursday night.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, wrote on his X account that an explosion had been heard in Kabul, adding that investigations were underway and no casualties had yet been reported.

Meanwhile, local sources said Pakistani aircraft bombed the Marghi Bazaar area of Barmal district in Paktika province on Thursday night, burning down three shops but causing no casualties.

Separately, Pakistan's military spokesman, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, responding to a question about the previous night's explosions in Kabul, told Geo News that“necessary actions will be taken to protect the lives and property of the people of Pakistan,” without providing further details.

He claimed:“Afghanistan is being used as a base for terrorism against Pakistan. There is evidence and documentation to support this.”

Chaudhary added:“Afghanistan is our brotherly Islamic country, and we only ask them not to allow their territory to be used as a safe haven for terrorists.”

He further alleged that“terrorist activities in Afghanistan are being carried out with the involvement of Indian elements present there.”

Earlier, the IEA had rejected such allegations, emphasizing that Afghanistan's territory would not be allowed to be used against any other country.

kk/sa