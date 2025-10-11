403
U.S. Posts Slight Drop in October Consumer Sentiment
(MENAFN) The University of Michigan’s (UM) Consumer Sentiment Index for October 2025 registered at 55, slightly down from September’s 55.1 but outperforming economists’ predictions of 54.2, according to data released Friday.
The preliminary Current Economic Conditions Index rose to 61 in October, up from 60.4 the previous month but still trailing last October’s 64.9. Meanwhile, the Consumer Expectations Index dropped to 51.2 from 51.7 in September, marking a sharp 30.9 percent decline from 74.1 a year ago.
Inflation concerns persist with year-ahead inflation expectations easing marginally from 4.7 percent in September to 4.6 percent in October. Long-term inflation outlook remained unchanged at 3.7 percent.
“Consumer sentiment moved sideways this month. At 55 index points, sentiment is virtually unchanged from September,” said Joanne Hsu, economist and director of UM’s Surveys of Consumers.
She further emphasized, “Pocketbook issues like high prices and weakening job prospects remain at the forefront of consumers' minds. At this time, consumers do not expect meaningful improvement in these factors.”
