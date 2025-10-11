403
Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 1.52 To USD 66.11 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell USD 1.52 during Friday's trading to reach USD 66.11 per barrel (pb), compared with US 67.63 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corpoation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent future went down USD 2.49 to USD 62.73 pb and West Texas Intermediate down USD 2.61 to USD 58.90 pb. (end)
km
km
