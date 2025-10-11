Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 1.52 To USD 66.11 Pb - KPC


2025-10-11 03:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell USD 1.52 during Friday's trading to reach USD 66.11 per barrel (pb), compared with US 67.63 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corpoation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent future went down USD 2.49 to USD 62.73 pb and West Texas Intermediate down USD 2.61 to USD 58.90 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN11102025000071011013ID1110180970

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search