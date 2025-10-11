403
Türkiye Announces Readiness for Gaza Task Force Mission
(MENAFN) The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Friday that the Turkish Armed Forces are fully prepared to undertake any role assigned to them as part of the Gaza Task Force.
This declaration highlights Türkiye’s commitment to supporting international initiatives aimed at fostering stability in conflict zones.
When asked whether Turkish troops would participate in the Gaza Task Force, Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk stated that the military has long been involved in multiple global operations arranged by a variety of organizations across numerous regions.
These efforts have consistently aimed to uphold worldwide harmony and protection.
Akturk underscored that the Turkish military’s disciplined and impartial conduct has gained them admiration from all involved sides.
He further noted, “Our Armed Forces, which have extensive experience in establishing and maintaining peace, stand ready to undertake any mission assigned to them.”
The spokesperson also conveyed appreciation for the recently achieved truce in Gaza, attributing it to Türkiye’s diplomatic initiatives.
He stressed the critical necessity of dispatching emergency relief and initiating rebuilding efforts in the area, which has endured an intense humanitarian catastrophe over the last two years. “We hope that the ceasefire will contribute to establishing a just and lasting peace and ultimately serve the two-state solution,” he remarked.
These statements coincided with the Israeli military's step-by-step pullback from the Gaza Strip on Friday.
The withdrawal aims to be finalized within 24 hours in alignment with the coordinates outlined in US President Donald Trump's strategy to resolve the conflict in Gaza.
