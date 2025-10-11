403
Trump Threatens China with Tariffs, Export Limits
(MENAFN) In a sharp escalation of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged on Friday to introduce new 100% tariffs on Chinese imports and restrict the export of "critical software."
This move comes in response to Beijing’s recent announcement of tighter controls over the export of rare earth materials.
"Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying," Trump posted on his social platform, Truth Social.
He further declared, "Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software. It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is history."
Trump also criticized Beijing’s move, stating there is "no reason" to proceed with a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea later this month.
The Chinese government had earlier announced its decision to expand export limitations on rare earth elements. These newly introduced regulations will broaden restrictions on technology used in refining and production processes.
Additionally, the rules forbid collaboration with overseas firms without official government approval, according to reports by state media.
As outlined by China’s Commerce Ministry, the new controls aim to protect national interests and security. They will apply to a range of technologies linked to rare earths, such as mining, smelting, refining, magnetic material development, and the reuse of recyclable resources, according to an English-language daily.
