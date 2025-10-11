Riots In Pakistan's Lahore: 11 Protesters Killed In Clashes During 'Gaza March', Alleges TLP Chief Saad Rizvi

Mass protests broke out across Lahore on Friday after the far-right Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) launched a 'Gaza March' toward Islamabad. Thousands of supporters, many carrying sticks, rods and bricks, began advancing from TLP's headquarters on Multan Road after Friday prayers. The march quickly turned confrontational when police and Rangers tried to block roads.

