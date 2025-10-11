Letter To Editor: Kashmir's Sweetest Gift Has Turned Bitter

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Apple orchards have long been the backbone of Kashmir economy and a lifeline for millions of families. Producing nearly 75 percent of India's apples, the region supports over three million people, from farmers to labourers, packers, and transporters. Each orchard carries stories of tradition, hard work, and generational dedication.

This year, however, those stories are turning into tales of despair.

Unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and rising temperatures have wrecked the orchards. Summer landslides blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway for weeks, trapping truckloads of apples that eventually rotted under the sun. Packaging costs, already high, have surged further, while cold storage facilities remain almost nonexistent. Some districts, including Shopian and Kulgam, report crop failures of up to 70 percent, resulting in estimated losses of ₹6,000-7,000 crore. For many growers, this is a crisis that threatens their very survival.

Farmers who have poured their savings, labour, and hope into their orchards are now facing mounting debts. Many will be forced to sell land, abandon trees, or leave agriculture altogether. The government has promised compensation, but in practice, relief remains delayed and fragmented. When farmers in other parts of India receive immediate aid during floods or cyclones, Kashmiri apple growers, who form the backbone of the region's economy, continue to wait.

Supporting these growers is justice. The apple industry contributes significantly to India's horticultural GDP and sustains an entire ecosystem of jobs. Compensation and support would stabilize local economies, preserve livelihoods, and prevent the collapse of a sector that defines Kashmir's cultural and economic identity.