Fuel Crisis Worsens In Crimea, Gasoline Stolen From Parked Cars

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Telegram channel OTPOR , according to Ukrinform.

"Our informants in Feodosia report that the fuel crisis on the peninsula continues. The occupying authorities are deliberately limiting supplies for civilians to give priority to refueling Russian occupation troops. Drivers complain not only about the shortage but also about the low quality. The fuel smells like paint, and cars stall and have trouble starting after refueling," the report says.

It is noted that in such conditions, there has been a sharp increase in cases of gasoline being siphoned from the tanks of parked cars on the streets.

“According to our estimates, the situation will only worsen. We urge all residents of the peninsula to prepare for a complete collapse,” the Telegram channel added.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that all brands of gasoline had disappeared from gas stations in the temporarily occupied Crimea.