Women's World Cup: South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach
The 24-year-old left-arm spinner was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal during an International Match.
The incident took place in the 17th over of India's innings when Mlaba dismissed batter Harleen Deol. After claiming the wicket, Mlaba was seen waving goodbye to Deol as the Indian batter walked off the field - an act the ICC deemed unsporting.
In a statement, the ICC confirmed:“Mlaba admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee, so there was no need for a formal hearing.”
The spinner received an official reprimand and one demerit point was added to her disciplinary record. This marks Mlaba's first offence within a 24-month period.
According to the ICC, Level 1 breaches - such as this one - carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of the match fee, and one or two demerit points depending on the severity of the incident.
Mlaba, who has been in strong form this World Cup, played a key role in South Africa's victory with figures of 2/46, taking her tally to six wickets in three matches.
Nadine de Klerk hammered an unbeaten 84 after skipper Laura Wolvaardt anchored the innings with a patient 70 as South Africa defeated India by three wickets with seven balls to spare in Match 10 of ICC Women's World Cup.
South Africa had India on the ropes with the ball, reducing the hosts to 102/6 midway through their innings after electing to bowl first. But a sensational 77-ball 94 by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who shared two big partnerships with the tail -- 50 with Amanjot Kaur (13) and 88 for the eighth wicket with Sneh Rana, who played a superb cameo, stroking 33 off 24 balls as India reached a competitive 251 all out in 49.5 overs.
