Brazil-Arab Gallery #24
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) US' driver Gary Leadbetter of Zeroid Motorsport competes in a hydrogen-powered car during the inaugural FIA Extreme H World Cup in Qiddiya in the Tuwaiq Mountains, Saudi Arabia. It is the world's first motorsport event featuring an entirely hydrogen-powered lineup. The racing series began on Thursday (9) and runs through Saturday (11), as part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to transform the city of Qiddiya into a global hub for motorsport, innovation, and entertainment. ©Fayez Nureldine/AFP
The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #24 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
