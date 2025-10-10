Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil-Arab Gallery #24


2025-10-10 11:07:37
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) US' driver Gary Leadbetter of Zeroid Motorsport competes in a hydrogen-powered car during the inaugural FIA Extreme H World Cup in Qiddiya in the Tuwaiq Mountains, Saudi Arabia. It is the world's first motorsport event featuring an entirely hydrogen-powered lineup. The racing series began on Thursday (9) and runs through Saturday (11), as part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to transform the city of Qiddiya into a global hub for motorsport, innovation, and entertainment.

©Fayez Nureldine/AFP

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #24 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

