Ant Bank (Macao) Opens First Self-Service Branch, Bridging Digital Finance With Physical Access



EQS Newswire / 11/10/2025 / 09:40 UTC+8

Macao, October 10, 2025 - Ant Bank (Macao) Limited (“Ant Bank (Macao)”) officially opened its first 24-hour self-service branch today at Cheng Feng Commercial Centre in Macao, marking a significant step in the integration of digital finance with physical services. Designed to deliver“round-the-clock, self-service convenience,” the branch aims to provide customers with a more flexible, efficient, and seamless banking experience. This opening represents a milestone in Ant Bank (Macao)'s strategic expansion from its strong online digital financial services to a comprehensive offline presence, enhancing its financial service capabilities across multiple dimensions. Wang Lan, President of Ant Bank (Macao), stated,“In recent years, Macao has made significant strides in advancing moderate economic diversification, with modern finance emerging as a key area for growth. As a leading local digital bank, Ant Bank (Macao) is dedicated to supporting the government's initiatives by leveraging technology to drive financial innovation and contribute to Macao's high-quality development in modern finance. The launch of this self-service branch marks an important step in strengthening our financial services ecosystem. By introducing physical branch for digital finance, we are effectively extending our service reach and enhancing the accessibility and convenience of financial services, making digital finance more tangible, convenient, and inclusive.” The self-service branch includes a self-service zone and a VIP lounge. The self-service zone is equipped with multifunctional machines that support frequently used services such as cardless cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque collection, inquiries, and document printing, ensuring efficient and user-friendly transactions. Meanwhile, the VIP lounge provides a comfortable space for VIP customers to access more personalized and private banking services. As a licensed digital bank in Macao, Ant Bank (Macao) is dedicated to leveraging technological innovation to deliver secure, convenient, and inclusive financial services to both residents and small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Since its launch in 2019, the bank has introduced a range of cutting-edge digital financial services, including online account openings for individuals and businesses, as well as innovative products like“存款寶high-yield savings,” flexible“High-Yield Fixed Deposits,” smart and user-friendly“Hong Kong and US Stock Trading Services,” and fee-free global remittance services with high limits. These offerings have significantly expanded the reach of inclusive finance in Macao, earning the trust and recognition of numerous customers. The establishment of the self-service branch marks an important step in Ant Bank (Macao)'s strategy to enhance customer experience and build a comprehensive service ecosystem. By seamlessly integrating physical service points with its digital platform, the bank aims to further improve the accessibility and inclusivity of financial services. Looking ahead, Ant Bank (Macao) will continue to leverage its technological strengths to further integrate financial services into Macao's economic and social development, driving the growth of inclusive finance in the region. 11/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

