Priyanka Chopra Elated As Husband Nick Jonas Surprises Her On Karwa Chauth, MIL Sends 'Sargi'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 11 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas in New York, sharing a heartwarming set of photographs from the intimate celebration.

The actress posted on Instagram with the caption, "Surprise!! Daddy came home for Karwa Chauth. In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home to make sure he spends Karva Chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and when my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas Khanna to break my fast... this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand Love you forever and always, @nickjonas."

Going by the caption, it seems Nick surprised Priyanka by returning home just in time for Karwa Chauth whilst being on an intense work tour. The first photo showed Priyanka dressed in a black outfit with a red dupatta, covering her head, pointing to the moon with Nick by her side. Another candid frame captured her placing a mehendi clan hand over Nick's face, highlighting the festive spirit and their bond.

One of the sweetest moments was seeing Nick with their daughter Malti Marie, who sat beside him, engrossed in her colouring book, while Priyanka affectionately rested her hand on his head. In another photo, Nick could be seen helping Malti draw, his hand gently guiding as she doodled in a notebook with 'Malti' written across the page in big green letters.

A special detail came in the form of a coffee cup with Priyanka and her dad's image imprinted on the froth, making the celebration even more personal. The series ended with a glimpse of Malti's little artwork alongside Nick's autograph, underlining the family's togetherness during the festival. Earlier in the day, Priyanka had also shared a story showing off her Karwa Chauth mehendi, alongside the tiny designs on Malti's little hands, delighting fans with the mother-daughter bond.

Just last week, Priyanka was in Mumbai for a brief two-day trip during the Durga Pooja festival. Despite her packed schedule, she managed to attend the North Bombay Durga Pooja Pandal, meet friends from the industry, fulfil professional commitments and also indulge in quintessential Indian breakfasts like poha and thepla before flying back.

–IANS

rd/