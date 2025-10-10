403
Philanthropy And Community Spirit Highlight The 22Nd Annual Fashions With Flair Fashion Show
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, Fla. : Taking the Henry Ford quote, "Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success" to heart, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) joined forces with more than 300 people to raise funds this weekend for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Police Athletic League (PAL) and the annual Winter Wonderland. The occasion was the 22nd annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show at the Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater, Florida.
"What is wonderful about this event is seeing all the people who come to the event because they want to make a difference in the life of a child," said Joanie Sigal, the chairwoman of the event. "Whether the child is helped after school at the Police Athletic League, or gets to experience the magic of Christmas at Winter Wonderland, helping these children is really the purpose of the event."
Noting the dozens of volunteers on site at the event, the team of hair and make-up artists who donated their time and the community leaders who modeled as well as the St. Petersburg boutique which provided the fashions, Sigal said the event was a team effort.
Sigal also acknowledged the generosity of those who donated to the live auction, consisting of more than 100 items. These included art from local artists, weekend stays at beach hotels and dinners at local restaurants. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also provided the opportunity to adopt a puppy.
"The CCV was founded by a group of Scientologists who wanted to do something to help the children in our community. Scientology's Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, noted that "When children become unimportant to a society, that society has forfeited its future," said Sigal. "We are fortunate to work in partnership with the community to help ensure the children of Pinellas County are kept important to this community."
This assistance is gravely needed. Per a report from the Juvenile Welfare Board, 19% of children in Pinellas County live in poverty, while 20% suffer from food insecurity.
One guest said, "I saw people coming together to support PAL and CCV so they can provide a lot of good support for the people who may not be able to support themselves. Overall, I think it was a first-class production. Thank you so much!"
Clearwater Community Volunteers is now gearing up for the 32nd Annual Winter Wonderland, an annual holiday village that also serves as a food and toy drive for families in need. For more information and updates on Winter Wonderland, go to
About Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV):
The Clearwater Community Volunteers was established in 1994 by parishioners of the Church of Scientology who wanted to put on events and help children and families in need within our community. CCV has since expanded over the years to welcome volunteers from all over Tampa Bay, and from all faiths, who share their purpose.
