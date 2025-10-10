Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WCG Cpas & Advisors Names Terra Plamp, CPA, As Firm Strategist


2025-10-10 08:45:49
EINPresswire/ -- WCG CPAs & Advisors recently announced that Terra Plamp, CPA, has been appointed as the firm’s new Firm Strategist, effective October 1, 2025. In this executive role, Plamp will serve as a strategic and operational extension of the CEO, helping guide the firm’s continued growth, efficiency, and client service excellence across all departments.

The Firm Strategist position, newly formalized in 2025, reflects WCG’s commitment to organizational alignment and innovation. Acting as a key liaison between leadership and operations, the strategist supports business tax planning, workflow optimization, recruitment, and brand consistency while ensuring compliance and collaboration firmwide.

“Terra has a remarkable ability to connect strategy with execution,” said Jason Watson, CPA, CEO and Partner at WCG. “She brings both a deep understanding of our culture and the operational insight needed to keep us moving forward together.”

Plamp joined WCG in 2019 and has held multiple leadership roles within the firm’s tax and advisory teams. She brings a strong background in accounting operations, client engagement, and team development — qualities that align directly with the strategist role’s emphasis on firm-wide improvement and leadership succession planning.

“WCG’s culture thrives on collaboration and curiosity,” Plamp said. “I’m excited to help continue that tradition while ensuring our teams have the tools and structure to do their best work.”

A South Dakota native, Plamp graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University and began her career in accounting driven by a passion for organization and problem-solving. Outside of work, she enjoys reading suspense novels, spending time outdoors, and keeping up with her two children and two dogs.

WCG CPAs & Advisors, headquartered in Colorado Springs with additional offices in South Dakota, Wyoming, and India, is a mid-size yet boutique CPA firm specializing in tax planning and business advisory services for small business owners, real estate investors, and professionals nationwide.

About WCG CPAs & Advisors

Founded in 2007, WCG CPAs & Advisors provides comprehensive tax, accounting, and business advisory services to small business owners, real estate investors, and individuals. The firm’s consultative model emphasizes proactive tax planning and client education across multiple specialties.

