Bitcoin Investors Must Prepare For Increased Volatility From Trump Tariffs

Bitcoin briefly dropped to $102,000 amid U.S.-China trade tensions and tariff threats.

Over $8 billion in crypto market liquidations highlight widespread panic among traders.

Market analysts see the recent dip as a potential buying opportunity despite volatility.

Price dislocation across exchanges showcases cascading liquidations and stop-loss triggers. Historical parallels suggest that geopolitical shocks often lead to short-term market corrections.

Bitcoin's recent price movement underscores the fragile sentiment dominating crypto markets amid geopolitical turmoil. Following President Donald Trump 's announcement of a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, Bitcoin experienced a sharp correction, with its price briefly falling to $102,000. Market participants are closely watching whether this volatility signals the end of the current correction or the beginning of more turbulence.

Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten observed that the persistent risk-off atmosphere could keep Bitcoin's price volatile until market confidence stabilizes.“If the broader risk-off mood persists, Bitcoin might remain volatile before finding new support and potentially decouple from broader market swings,” Klippsten explained. He added that macro-driven dips tend to shake out leverage traders and weak holdings, setting the stage for subsequent upward movements.

$8 billion wiped out in crypto market

In the past 24 hours, approximately $2.19 billion in Bitcoin long positions have been liquidated, adding to a total of more than $8 billion in liquidations across the wider cryptocurrency sector, according to data from CoinGlass. This reflects a sudden surge of panic selling triggered by geopolitical fears and a risk-off sentiment among traders.

Klippsten commented that the current environment reflects“classic macro whiplash,” with tariff threats and trade tensions prompting a global market derisking process. Cointelegraph 's market analyst Ray Salmond noted that leveraged traders were“caught completely off guard,” as Trump 's tariff move caused shockwaves across crypto exchanges.

Salmond highlighted the disparities in Bitcoin's price between exchanges, with Coinbase reporting a dip to $107,000 while Binance derivatives saw a plunge to $102,000. This dislocation illustrates the severity of cascading liquidations, with stop-loss orders and leveraged positions rapidly being wiped out. Data from Hyblock revealed a“liquidation cluster” remaining between $102,000 and $97,000, indicating a significant downside threshold where much of the weak liquidity has been absorbed.

This isn't the first time such sharp declines have occurred in response to U.S. trade policies. Similar reactions were observed in April, when Trump's tariff announcements triggered broad market fears of recession, and in February, when tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico briefly drove Bitcoin below $100,000.

Bitcoin analysts remain optimistic

Despite the recent setback, many Bitcoin analysts believe the dip could present a strategic entry point. Senior investment strategist Juan Leon from Bitwise Invest pointed out that“the best time to buy BTC is often when the broader markets are under pressure.”

He referenced the Bitcoin Mayer Multiple indicator, suggesting that the asset could reach $180,000 before becoming overbought, thus presenting long-term bullish prospects. Meanwhile, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan advised followers to remain disciplined, noting that market sentiment often dips before a rally.“Buying the dip is never easy, but writing down your target price can help maintain discipline during volatile periods,” Hougan advised.

