Deveron Announces Amendment To Forbearance Agreement
The Forbearance Agreement provides for the continuation of the Company's strategic review process, which involves a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to satisfy its short-term liquidity needs.
The Company will provide an update when further disclosure is required or otherwise appropriate.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use.
