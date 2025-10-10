Deveron Announces Amendment To Forbearance Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of April 28, 2025, the Company has entered into a first amending agreement to forbearance agreement (the "") dated October 9, 2025, with Toronto Dominion Bank (the "") amending the forbearance agreement (the "") dated April 25, 2025, in connection with the repayment of a loan advanced by the Lender, which currently has a principal amount outstanding of approximately $25 Million in term debt and drawn on an operating line of credit (the ""), pursuant to the terms of a secured credit agreement dated May 15, 2023, as amended (the ""), among the Company, its subsidiary A&L, and the Lender. Subject to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Lender has agreed to forbear from exercising its rights and remedies under the Credit Agreement in respect of or arising out of certain defaults under the Credit Agreement, until the earlier of (i) December 12, 2025, or (ii) the occurrence or existence of any Forbearance Termination Event (as defined in the Forbearance Agreement).

The Forbearance Agreement provides for the continuation of the Company's strategic review process, which involves a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to satisfy its short-term liquidity needs.

The Company will provide an update when further disclosure is required or otherwise appropriate.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use.

For more information and to join our community, please visit .