Cheyenne Brammah's The First Sin Launches A Dark Science Fantasy Saga Of Aliens, Prophecy, & Interstellar War

EINPresswire/ -- Canadian author Cheyenne Brammah makes a bold debut with The First Sin (Iron Dragon Books), an adult science fantasy novel that plunges readers into a richly imagined universe of alien civilizations, ominous prophecies, and high-stakes choices where survival is never guaranteed.

At its core, The First Sin is the story of three aliens whose lives spiral into conflict after a disastrous assassination attempt—an act that sets off a chain of events that could shape—or shatter—the future of entire civilizations. In a world of advanced technologies, shifting loyalties, and brutal consequences, every choice carries weight... but destiny may be unavoidable. Spicy, gritty, and unapologetically character-driven, the novel explores how far beings will go when confronted with fate, desire, and survival.

Brammah’s debut blends the vast imagination of science fiction with the raw intensity of dark fantasy. With a style that is both visceral and lyrical, she weaves together themes of power, prophecy, and betrayal against the backdrop of alien worlds that feel both fantastical and eerily familiar.

“I wanted to write a story where the lines between hero and villain blur, where love and survival clash, and where the ending may not be neat—or happy,” Brammah explains. “Life isn’t tidy, and neither are the choices my characters face.”

Written for adult readers who enjoy immersive world-building, morally complex characters, and endings that defy convention, The First Sin will appeal to fans of dark fantasy and speculative science fiction alike.

Cheyenne Brammah, born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, balances her career as an administrator with her passion for storytelling. A lifelong writer, she now brings her first published novel to the world in her 40s, proving it’s never too late to chase a creative dream. With The First Sin, she introduces a daring new voice in speculative fiction—one unafraid to explore the shadowy spaces of morality, destiny, and desire.

