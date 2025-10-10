Allsafe IT Opens New Orange County Office To Expand Local IT Support For Smbs

MENAFN - GetNews)



"AllSafe IT has opened a new Orange County office in Newport Beach to deliver faster response times, localized engineering support, and proactive IT support for businesses across the region."Newport Beach location strengthens on-the-ground coverage with faster SLA response times and cybersecurity-first support.

NEWPORT BEACH, California - October 10, 2025 - AllSafe IT , a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider serving businesses across Southern California and beyond, today announced the opening of its new Orange County office located at 3848 Campus Dr #219, Newport Beach, CA . The expansion enables faster on-site dispatch, tighter service level agreements (SLAs), and dedicated support for small and mid-sized businesses across the Irvine–Anaheim–Newport Beach business corridor.

The new office strengthens AllSafe IT's Southern California footprint and supports local organizations with responsive IT support , cybersecurity management, Microsoft 365 governance, and strategic IT roadmapping-all delivered by engineers based in Orange County for faster deployment and issue resolution.

“Our Orange County launch reflects the needs of local businesses that want a proactive IT partner who can be on site quickly and keep their systems secure and stable,” said Bones Ijeoma, CEO of AllSafe IT.“By placing engineers closer to clients and aligning our SLAs to local response times, we're making it easier for Orange County organizations to get dependable IT outcomes without disruption.”

Key service advantages for Orange County businesses include:

Accelerated on-site response times from Newport Beach-based engineers

24/7 monitoring and remote support backed by SLA guarantees

Cybersecurity-first service model with layered protection and user readiness training

Right-sized, scalable IT solutions aligned with SMB budgets and growth goals



Located minutes from John Wayne Airport and the Irvine Business District, the new office will serve companies across Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine, Tustin, Anaheim, and surrounding innovation hubs.

“With teams already embedded across Los Angeles, expanding into Orange County was the natural next step,” Ijeoma added.“We're committed to delivering the same transparency, accountability, and service quality our clients expect-now with greater proximity and availability.”

The office is officially open and now accepting consultations for businesses seeking IT Support in Orange County.

Office Location:

AllSafe IT - Orange County

3848 Campus Dr #219 Newport Beach, CA 92660, United States

Open 24/7

About AllSafe IT

AllSafe IT is a managed IT services, consulting, and cybersecurity firm committed to helping businesses work smarter, safer, and more efficiently. With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, AllSafe IT serves a diverse client base across multiple sectors, providing proactive technology management, security leadership, and strategic IT guidance. Headquartered in Pasadena with hubs in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Arizona, AllSafe IT delivers nationwide support with local expertise.