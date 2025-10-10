FITABLE Launches Stepmate:“10 Minutes A Day” Home Cardio Device Now Seeking U.S. Backers On Kickstarter

MENAFN - GetNews) StepMate by FITABLE delivers powerful, 10-minute home cardio in a compact device-now on Kickstarter for U.S. backers.

FITABLE, a forward-thinking home fitness brand, today announces the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for StepMate: 10 Minutes a Day for Powerful Home Cardio . Designed from the ground up to bring effective, low-impact cardio into the home without bulky equipment, StepMate is now accepting U.S. pledges, with shipping exclusively to U.S. backers.







The campaign set out with a modest goal of just $500 , but has already raised more than $ 20 , 098 - 4,020 % of its original target-far surpassing expectations . With over 9 2 backers supporting the project, the campaign will continue to run until October 15, 2025 .

StepMate enables a full lower-body cardio workout in as little as ten minutes per session-no treadmill, no large machine, no gym membership required. Compact, foldable, and whisper-quiet, the unit features adjustable resistance, multiple grip and stride angle options, and a sleek form factor that easily tucks away when not in use. Developed through user feedback and refinement from FITABLE's experience in markets such as Korea and Japan, StepMate is built for both performance and portability.

Why StepMate Stands Out



Efficiency : Ten-minute daily sessions deliver calorie-burning cardio benefits without demanding large time blocks.

Adaptability : Users can adjust resistance and stride to target thighs, glutes, hamstrings, and lower-body stabilizers.

Space-saving : Foldable and lightweight-ideal for apartment dwellers or small homes. Quiet operation : Designed for discreet use in any room.



Because FITABLE is currently set up to ship exclusively within the United States, U.S. backers have priority access to two reward tiers-Super Early Bird at 29% off ($199) and Early Bird at 25% off ($229)-offering discounted pre-orders of StepMate.

At FITABLE, fitness should be accessible, effective, and fit into your life-not the other way around. StepMate is designed for real people in real spaces, and we are excited to bring this to U.S. backers and deliver a transformative cardio tool they can use every day.

To learn more, view reward tiers, or back the project, visit the Kickstarter campaign page .

About FITABLE:

FITABLE is a health tech and fitness hardware brand on a mission to make high-quality, space-efficient, user-friendly workout tools accessible to everyday people. With early success in Asian markets, FITABLE is now expanding globally-starting with dedicated support and shipping in the United States.