Lucintel Forecasts The Global Glass Fiber Textile Market To Reach $9 Billion By 2031

"Key data points: The market size in 2024 = $6.3 billion, growth forecast = 5% annually for the next 7 years. Scroll below to get more insights. This market report covers trends, opportunities, and forecasts in the global glass fiber textile market to 2031 by application (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, pipe and tank,"Lucintel finds that the future of the global glass fiber textile intermediate material market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods applications. The global glass fiber textile market is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2031
A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in glass fiber textile market to 2031 by application (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), product form (woven roving, non-crimp, woven yarn, CFM/CSM), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).
Lucintel forecasts that wind energy application will remain the largest application. Aerospace & defense is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
Woven yarn will remain the largest segment by value over the forecasted period due to growth in electrical and electronic industry. Non-Crimp is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.
APAC is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume due to growth in applications, such as electrical & electronics and wind energy and also it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
SAERTEX Group, Owens Corning (Praana Group), Jushi Group Co. Ltd, Xinyang Technology Group, Tianhe Resin Company Ltd are the major suppliers in the glass fiber textile market.
