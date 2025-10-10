Lucintel Forecasts Composite Rebar Market To Reach $152.0 Million By 2031

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Key data points: The market growth forecast = 3% annually for the next 7 years. Scroll below to get more insights. This market report covers trends, opportunities, and forecasts in the composite rebar market to 2031 by end use industry (construction, electrical isolation, industrial, marine, and others), product type (GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, and BFRP rebar),"Lucintel finds that the future of the composite rebar end product market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, electrical isolation, industrial, marine end use industries. The composite rebar market is expected to reach an estimated $152 million by 2031 with a CAGR of 3% 2024 to 2031.

According to the recent study the composite rebar market is projected to reach an estimated $152.0 million by 2031 from $125.5 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are corrosion resistance and durability, growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction, and technological advancements in composite materials.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in composite rebar market by end use industry (construction, electrical isolation, industrial, marine, and others), product type (GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, and BFRP rebar), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to because of investments in infrastructure, including bridges, buildings, highways, water distribution systems, and other facilities.

Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composite rebar will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to demand in roads, bridges, tunnels, MRI rooms, marine structures, and water fronts.

North America is expected to remain the largest region and APAC the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the replacement of existing and development of new infrastructures.

FireP International AG, Pultron Composites, Praana Group, Schoeck, Marshall Composite Technology LLC are among the major composite rebar providers.

